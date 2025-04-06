ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump’s team offers mixed messaging on tariff negotiation, downplays market volatility

By CNN

Published

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 4. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.