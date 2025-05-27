ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

The U.S. and EU are in a showdown over trade. What does Trump want and what can Europe offer?

By The Associated Press

Published

Containers are pictured at a cargo terminal in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.