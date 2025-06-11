ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

The U.S. and China say they have agreed on a framework to resolve their trade disputes

By The Associated Press

Published

A general view of the Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place is seen, in London, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.