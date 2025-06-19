ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Tariff threats, wars will slow but not collapse global luxury sales in 2025, new study shows

By The Associated Press

Published

These are Gucci bags in the window of a Gucci store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.