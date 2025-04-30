ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Tariff shocks to jobs, economy growing as boost from preparation fades: Deloitte

By The Canadian Press

Published

Machinery and workers are seen at Algoma Steel Inc., in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday, April 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.