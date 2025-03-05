ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Quebec's Beauce region, known as a hub for business, upended by U.S. tariffs

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

CTV News' Chief political correspondent Mike Le Couteur says Trudeau and Trump just wrapped up a call to discuss tariffs with JD Vance and Howard Lutnick.


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.