ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Oilfield service group says relief from counter-tariffs on U.S. sand ‘fantastic news’

By The Canadian Press

Published

A sand dune is backdropped by Atlas Energy plant at the beginning of a 68-kilometre conveyor belt that carries sand needed for hydraulic fracturing Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Kermit, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)


















Politics
Montreal
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.