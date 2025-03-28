ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Noted economist honoured by Trump warns that 25% tariffs risk ‘irreparable damage’ to U.S. automakers

By Josh Boak

Published

An aerial view shows auto dealerships in Cerritos, Calif., Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.