ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

More Americans file for jobless aid but layoffs remain low despite economic uncertainty over tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Chicago on Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.