ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Japan's exports surge in February, leaving a trade surplus as worries persist over Trump's tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

A container ship is loaded and unloaded at a container terminal at a port of Kawasaki near Tokyo on March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.