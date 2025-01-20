ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

‘Drill, baby, drill’: Trump holds off on tariffs, bets on Day 1 moves to cut energy prices and tame inflation

Published

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds, Oct. 14, 2024, in Oaks, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.