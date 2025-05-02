ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

China says it’s evaluating U.S. overtures for trade talks, but tariffs remain an obstacle

By The Associated Press

Published

Shipping containers are seen ready for transport at the Guangzhou Port in the Nansha district in southern China's Guangdong province on April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.