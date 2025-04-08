ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

China says it will ‘fight to the end’ after Trump threatens to impose still more tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

A delivery worker walks by the office buildings at the Central Business District in Beijing, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Andy Wong/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.