ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canadian couple likely the only business owners on Australian island to face U.S. tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

Geese and a cow graze on a roadside unaffected by a passing car near a former convict barracks on Norfolk Island, Australia, on Aug. 13, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.