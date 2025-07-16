ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canadian businesses should shift practices amid Trump tariffs: accountant

By Joshua Santos

Published

Lachlan Wolfers, Leader of KPMG Law, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss potential measures to Trump's threats on a 35% tariffs on Canadian goods.


















