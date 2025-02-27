ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canada says progress made on tightening border should satisfy U.S.

By Reuters

Published

Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty speaks during a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.