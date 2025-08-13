Brazil’s Lula announces US$5.5 billion in credits for exporters hit by U.S. tariffs

Economy Minister Fernando Haddad, from left, Chamber of Deputies President Hugo Motta, Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senate President Davi Alcolumbte, pose for a group photo during a signing ceremony to enact the Sovereign Brazil Plan, an aid program to support companies affected by the 50% tariffs imposed on Brazilian products in the United States, at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)