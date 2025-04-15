ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

As Trump considers auto tariffs pause, parts exemptions could be key for U.S. industry

By The Associated Press

Published

Vehicles for export are parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.