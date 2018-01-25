Trumps request Van Gogh painting from museum, offered solid gold, used toilet
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018
NEW YORK - Donald and Melania Trump had a simple request: to borrow a Van Gogh painting from a New York museum for their White House private quarters.
Instead, the Washington Post reports the Guggenheim Museum's curator came up with a pointedly satirical counter-offer: a solid gold toilet used by visitors in a museum restroom until last August.
The first couple wanted Van Gogh's "Landscape With Snow," featuring a man and his dog.
Curator Nancy Spector, who's been openly critical of Trump in social media, emailed the White House in September that the Trumps could borrow the toilet installation titled "America" -- Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's jab at the nation's greedier instincts. The toilet has an estimated value topping $1 million.
The Post said the White House has stayed silent on the offer.
