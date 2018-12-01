

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Saturday mourned the passing of former President George H.W. Bush, remembering him as a man of "sound judgment, common sense and unflappable leadership."

In a statement issued hours after Bush's death on Friday night, the Trumps said that Bush had "inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service."

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, was 94.

"President Bush guided our nation and the world to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War," the Trumps wrote. "As President, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed."

"And through all that he accomplished, he remained humble, following the quiet call to service that gave him a clear sense of direction.

Their statement was issued while the Trumps are in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the Group of 20 summit of rich and developing nations.