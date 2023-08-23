Trump won't be at the GOP's first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt
He'll be missing from the stage, but Donald Trump will be a central figure at the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night as the remaining candidates hoping to take on President Joe Biden confront each other in person for the first time.
The eight contenders meeting in Milwaukee for the event hosted by Fox News will likely face pressure to articulate how they would differ in style and substance from Trump, who holds a commanding early lead in the race. That could be a delicate task, forcing candidates to decide how closely to align themselves with the former president's most outlandish positions, including his lies about widespread fraud during the 2020 election.
With less than five months until the Iowa caucuses jumpstart the GOP presidential nomination process, the debate is a critical opportunity for lower-polling candidates to introduce themselves to millions of voters, many of whom are just beginning to pay attention to the race. The pressure is perhaps greatest for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced his campaign in May to great fanfare but has since struggled to gain traction and is now fighting to maintain his distant second-place status.
Beyond DeSantis, the debate will include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum hurt his Achilles tendon playing basketball with members of his campaign staff Tuesday and was taken to the emergency room, but said he will participate nonetheless.
The primetime event was unfolding at a moment of reckoning for the Republican Party.
Trump is now the prohibitive early front-runner in the race, raising serious questions about whether the party will have much of a competitive primary. Yet Trump's vulnerabilities in a general election are clear, particularly after four criminal indictments that charge him with hoarding classified documents, conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and making hush money payments to a porn actor and other women.
The debate was taking place a day before Trump is set to travel to Georgia to be booked again on criminal charges.
Yet Trump's standing in the primary has only increased as the charges have mounted, leaving the GOP on track -- barring a stunning realignment -- to nominate a candidate who would enter the race against Biden, a Democrat, in a potentially weak position. Polling this month from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 64 per cent of Americans are unlikely to support Trump if he is the GOP nominee, including 53 per cent who say they would definitely not support him and 11 per cent who say they would probably not support him in November 2024.
The debate was being held at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the arena that is home to the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. The city will also be the site of next summer's Republican convention, a sign of the state's premier battleground status.
The Republican National Committee had set polling and donor thresholds and required participants to sign a loyalty pledge in order to qualify. Fox's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate.
Trump had long said he felt it would be foolish to participate, given his dominant lead in the race.
His decision to boycott was nonetheless a blow to the network, which had wooed him privately and publicly to appear. Instead, Trump pre-recorded an interview with ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson that will be posted to the platform formerly known as Twitter as counter-programming.
Even in Trump's absence, his presence was expected to be felt at the debate. MacCallum had made clear she would press his rivals to respond to Trump's indictments, telling Vanity Fair that, "It will absolutely be incumbent upon them to address" them.
In a statement, Trump senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita declared that Trump had "already won this evening's debate because everything is going to be about him."
"In fact, tonight's Republican undercard event really shouldn't even be called a debate, but rather an audition to be a part of President Trump's team in his second term," he quipped.
So far, the candidates have been reticent to take Trump on directly, given his broad support from the GOP base, and one key question will be how aggressively his rivals take him on.
In his absence, DeSantis' campaign had prepared for the Florida governor to be the debate's top target as the front-runner on stage.
In a memo sent to donors and supporters over the weekend, DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier said they were "fully prepared for Governor DeSantis to be the center of attacks," casting the contest as "a two-man race" for the nomination.
Uthmeier said DeSantis would try to remain above the fray, and that his "objective in this debate will be to lay out his vision to beat Joe Biden, reverse American decline, and revive the American Dream."
Also expected to be a target for criticism is Ramaswamy, who has been gaining ground in some polls. Never Back Down, the Super PAC supporting DeSantis, had advised the candidate to defend Trump and instead "Take a sledge-hammer" to Ramaswamy, who recently suggested the federal government might have been involved in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
------
Colvin reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta and Steve Peoples and Michelle Price in New York contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Mercenary who led armed mutiny against Putin presumed dead in plane crash
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Debt among Canadian millennials at record levels, while earnings haven’t kept up: RBC report
Canadian millennials are more likely to face the brunt of a wavering labour market as most face mounting debt with an income that fails to keep up with inflation, according to a report from RBC Economics.
Canada
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
-
With wildfires blazing across Canada, have you been forced to leave home? Share your story
Thousands of Canadians are being forced to evacuate their homes due to wildfires burning across the Northwest Territories and British Columbia. As the country faces what is considered its worst wildfire season on record, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from those directly impacted by these fires.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
-
Live updates: The latest on wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. Here are the latest developments coming out Wednesday.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Quebec hospital worker fired after Indigenous woman's death should be reinstated: arbitrator
An arbitration tribunal has ordered the reinstatement of an orderly who was fired after an Indigenous woman filmed Quebec hospital staff insulting her as she died.
World
-
Mercenary who led armed mutiny against Putin presumed dead in plane crash
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
-
Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples
Authorities in Hawaii pleaded with relatives of those missing after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century to come forward and give DNA samples, saying the low number provided so far threatens to hinder efforts to identify any remains discovered in the ashes.
-
Trump won't be at the GOP's first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt
He'll be missing from the stage, but Donald Trump will be a central figure at the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night as the remaining candidates hoping to take on President Joe Biden confront each other in person for the first time.
-
North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, vows 3rd try
North Korea said Thursday that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed again but vowed to make another attempt in October, demonstrating willingness to endure flops to acquire a key military asset coveted by leader Kim Jong Un.
-
Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, 'Putin's chef': The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who in June mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule. The 62-year-old's extraordinary journey took him from prisoner and hot dog vendor to elegant St. Petersburg restaurateur, and then from propaganda wars to the grisly battlefields in Ukraine.
-
Drowning death of former President Obama's personal chef on Martha's Vineyard ruled an accident
The drowning death of former President Barack Obama's personal chef near the family's home on Martha's Vineyard last month has been ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner.
Politics
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
-
Canada sanctions Russian nuclear sector, assesses reports of Prigozhin death
Canada is sanctioning more Russians accused of supporting the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with a focus on banks, defence companies and the nuclear sector.
Health
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
-
Wildfire smoke can damage the brain long after flames are extinguished, research says
A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even increase the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario on the rise as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Ahsoka' stiffly brings the 'Star Wars Rebels' universe to live-action life
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
-
Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
-
Workers in Disney World district criticize DeSantis appointees' decision to eliminate free passes
Employees of Walt Disney World's governing district on Wednesday confronted new board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis over a decision to eliminate their access to free passes and discounts to the theme park resort, saying it makes park visits unaffordable.
Business
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.1% in June at $65.9 billion
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.1 per cent to $65.9 billion in June, lifted by sales at new car dealers.
-
opinion
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Lifestyle
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
U.S. scientists solve octopus garden mystery
The octopus garden — found on a small hill southwest of Monterey, California — was full of a species called Muusoctopus robustus, nicknamed the pearl octopus by the research team because of the way they look while upside down protecting their eggs.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Unique, spotless giraffe calf wows crowd at Tennessee zoo after public debut
A 'one-of-a-kind' spotless reticulated giraffe was born in July in a Tennessee zoo and is already standing out from the herd after making her public debut.
Sports
-
Canadian Soccer Players' Association clarifies statement on women's interim deal with Canada Soccer
The Canadian Soccer Players' Association has cleared the air on the interim deal the senior women's team struck with Canada Soccer in July.
-
Auston Matthews signs four-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has signed a four-year contract extension worth an average of $13.25 million per year, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
-
New York Red Bull tickets usually cost $46. Here’s what they cost now that Messi is playing
Seeing superstar soccer player Leo Messi’s debut in the New York area could cost you as much as a steak dinner at Peter Luger.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.