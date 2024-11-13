Trump will nominate Matt Gaetz as attorney general, Tulsi Gabbard as national security director

The Canadian border is an 'extreme vulnerability,' says Trump's pick; Miller predicts 'tough' talks
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he agrees with the incoming American border czar that there will be 'tough conversations' ahead.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.
In selecting the congressman, Trump passed over some of the more established attorneys whose names had been mentioned as being contenders for the job.
“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in a statement.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as director of national intelligence, continuing to stock his Cabinet with loyal personalities complimentary to his own, rather than long-term professionals in their requisite fields.
“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement. “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”
Gabbard, who has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades, deploying to Iraq and Kuwait, would come to the role as somewhat of an outsider, compared to her predecessor. The current director, Avril Haines, was confirmed by the Senate in 2021 following several years in a number of top national security and intelligence positions.
Gabbard hasn’t worked directly in the intelligence community, outside of House committees, including two years on the Homeland Security Committee. Like others Trump has selected for his agency leadership, she has been among his most popular political surrogates, often drawing thunderous responses from crowds as she stumped for him in the campaign’s closing months.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump named Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as his nominee for secretary of state on Wednesday, setting up a onetime critic who evolved into one of the president-elect’s fiercest defenders to become the nation’s top diplomat.
The conservative lawmaker is a noted hawk on China, Cuba and Iran, and was a finalist to be Trump’s running mate this summer.
On Capitol Hill, Rubio is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He has pushed for taking a harder line against China and has targeted social media app TikTok because its parent company is Chinese. He and other lawmakers contend that Beijing could demand access to the data of users whenever it wants.
“He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries,” Trump said of Rubio in a statement.
Trump made the announcement while flying back back to Florida from Washington after meeting with President Joe Biden.
The selection is the culmination of a long, complicated history between the two men. During their tense competition for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Rubio was especially blunt in his criticism of Trump, calling him a “con artist” and “the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency.”
He tried to match Trump’s often-crude attacks by joking about the size of Trump’s hands in a reference to his manhood. Trump responded by branding Rubio as “little Marco,” a nickname that stuck with the senator for years.
But like many Republicans who sought to maintain their relevance in the Trump era, Rubio shifted his rhetoric. As speculation intensified that Trump might pick him as his running mate, Rubio sought to play down the tension from 2016, suggesting the heated tone simply reflected the intensity of a campaign.
“That is like asking a boxer why they punched somebody in the face in the third round,” Rubio told CNN when asked about his previous comments. “It’s because they were boxing.”
Rubio was first elected to the Senate in 2010 as part of the tea party wave of Republicans who swept into Washington. He quickly gained a reputation as someone who could embody a more diverse, welcoming Republican Party. He was a key member of a group that worked on a 2013 immigration bill that included a path to citizenship for millions of people in the country illegally.
But that legislation stalled in the House, where more conservative Republicans were in control, signaling the sharp turn to the right that the party — and Rubio — would soon embrace. Now, Rubio says he supports Trump’s plan to deploy the U.S. military to deport those in the country illegally.
“We are going to have to do something, unfortunately, we’re going to have to do something dramatic,” Rubio said in a May interview with NBC.
He also echoes many of Trump’s attacks on his opponents as well as his false or unproven theories about voter fraud. After Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in what New York prosecutors charged was a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election, Rubio wrote a column for Newsweek saying Trump had “been held hostage” in court for “a sham political show trial like the ones Communists used against their political opponents in Cuba and the Soviet Union.”
Trump, meanwhile, has backed off his insistence while president that TikTok be banned in the United States, and he recently opened his own account on the platform.
A bill that would require the Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the United States was supported by Rubio even as Trump voiced opposition to the effort.
Rubio's Democratic counterpart on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia, praised the pick.
“I have worked with Marco Rubio for more than a decade on the Intelligence Committee, particularly closely in the last couple of years in his role as Vice Chairman, and while we don’t always agree, he is smart, talented, and will be a strong voice for American interests around the globe," Warner said in a statement.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced that longtime aide Dan Scavino will serve as a deputy without giving a specific portfolio, campaign political director James Blair as deputy for legislative, political and public affairs, and Taylor Budowich as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. All will have the rank of assistant to the president.
Trump also formally announced Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, will be deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. That had previously been confirmed by Vice President-elect JD Vance on Monday.
Blair was the political director for Trump’s campaign and, once Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee, the political director for the Republican National Committee. He previously worked on Trump's 2020 campaign in Florida and was a top aide for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Scavino was a senior adviser on Trump’s campaign and, in his first term in the White House, he worked as a social media director.
He began working for Trump as a caddy at one of Trump’s golf courses, and was part of the small group of staffers who traveled with the president across the country for the entirety of the campaign. He frequently posts memes and videos of Trump's campaign travel online, cataloguing the campaign from the inside on social media.
Before joining the campaign, Budowich worked for the pro-Trump Super PAC, Maga Inc., and after Trump left office, Budowich served as his spokesman while working for Trump's political action committee, Save America.
“Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were ‘best in class’ advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House,” Trump said in a statement. “They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles.”
Miller is one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, dating back to his first campaign for the White House. He was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, particularly on immigration, including Trump’s move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018.
Colvin reported from New York and Miller reported from Washington
Dave Coulier, an actor and comedian who found fame as Uncle Joey on "Full House," has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Republicans have secured their monopoly on power in Donald Trump’s new Washington, retaining their majority in the House of Representatives, CNN projected Wednesday, after picking up seats in California and Arizona and ushering in a dramatic new era of right-wing populist rule.
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a “transnational organized crime group” connected to Mexican drug cartels plotting to import cocaine into Canada.
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump made a victor's return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for a nearly two-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and committing to a straightforward transition of power despite actively working to disrupt the same process four years ago.
Mississauga city council has voted to keep its residential street sports ban in place, meaning hockey and basketball on the road will remain out of bounds.
As Windsor, Ont. moves forward with a newly approved 'goose management strategy' focused on non-lethal methods, Michigan has taken a different approach — implementing a policy to euthanize Canada geese that require removal from urban areas.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
A disciplinary investigation has found a former Vancouver police sergeant shared "disrespectful" commentary on a fellow officer's court testimony about being sexually assaulted by a colleague.
Four people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking operation that was allegedly shipping “large amounts” of controlled substances from B.C. to other parts of Canada, the RCMP announced Wednesday.
Special counsel Jack Smith intends to step down before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office and is discussing the mechanics of winding down the federal prosecutions against him with U.S. Justice Department leadership, a DOJ official familiar with the discussions said.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is starting to fill key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign. Here's a look at whom he has selected so far.
A U.S. military judge at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has scheduled hearings in early January for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants to enter guilty pleas in exchange for life sentences despite Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's effort to scuttle the plea agreements.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Bermuda today to give a eulogy at the funeral for businessman Peter Green.
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Companies that sell emergency contraception and abortion pills say they're seeing significant spikes in requests from people who are stockpiling the medications.
Experts and health authorities say that while the risk of human infection with the H5N1 strain of the avian influenza remains low, people should avoid contact with sick or dead birds.
Social media site Bluesky has gained one million new users in the week since the U.S. election, as some X users look for an alternative platform.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
Dave Coulier, an actor and comedian who found fame as Uncle Joey on "Full House," has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.
Will Taylor Swift bring chaos or do we all need to calm down? It’s a question many Torontonians are asking this week as the city braces for the massive fan base of one of the world’s biggest pop stars.
British actor Timothy West, who played the classic titular Shakespeare roles of Hamlet, King Lear and Macbeth and who in recent years along with his wife, Prunella Scales, enchanted millions of people with their boating exploits on Britain's waterways, has died, He was 90.
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency whose mascot is a super-cute dog that muses things like 'much wow,' has been surging in value since Donald Trump won the presidential election last week.
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
Conspiracy theory purveyor Infowars and most of its assets went on the auction block Wednesday, with Alex Jones waiting to see if he will be allowed to stay or if he will get kicked off its online platforms.
In case you can't get enough of the little pygmy hippo Moo Deng from Thailand, there's now an official song featuring the internet's favourite baby animal — released in four languages for her global fans.
My Little Pony finally made it to the winner's circle.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to multiple local news outlets citing authorities.
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
Three suspects have been charged for allegedly using forged bank drafts to purchase high-end vehicles – including Porsches, BMWs and Audis – from sellers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, the RCMP announced Wednesday.
Three police associations are calling on the federal government to take “immediate action “on bail reform after officers performing a bail compliance check in Toronto’s west end found themselves in the middle of a gun fight between two groups.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the incredible influx of fans into the city for Taylor Swift’s six-concert stay shows that Toronto’s hotel industry can afford to pay a little more in tax when major events come to town.
Ontarians can expect an emergency alert to blare from their phones next week. Here's what you need to know.
Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
A black bear seen wandering in the Calgary community of Woodlands has been euthanized.
OC Transpo is ending the free ride for 11 and 12-year-olds and will be charging youth and seniors more to board the bus and the O-Train in 2025, as part of a five-per-cent hike in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget.
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase and a 5 per cent hike in transit fares, as the city of Ottawa "uses a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the 2025 OC Transpo budget.
Ottawa residents will be paying more to board the bus, have the garbage picked up, park on city streets and use recreation facilities in 2025. The 2025 City of Ottawa draft budget includes a 3.9 per cent property tax hike for most homeowners in 2025.
After more than two years of construction and some traffic headaches, work on the new Jacques-Bizard bridge is finally finished and all four lanes are now open.
Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to sue the big oil companies for the damage caused by climate change.
A mysterious object found on a street in an off-island suburb south of Montreal Monday morning caused a bit of stir on social media.
What began as a traffic stop resulted in what the Alberta RCMP call an "extremely significant" drug seizure.
An Alberta town’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday season could be delayed by suspected Grinch-like vandalism.
Edmonton International Airport is negotiating to be the Department of National Defence's (DND) western main operating base for the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) CC-330 Husky fleet.
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
Strong Autumn weather systems drove fierce winds Tuesday into Wednesday on both the west and east coasts of the country. The wind resulted in power outages and travel disruptions.
A Windsor, N.S., man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision that killed two people in August 2023.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
A rock legend is set to hit the stage for his first-ever Winnipeg concert on Wednesday night.
A third person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last summer.
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck named a shadow cabinet on Wednesday that includes all 27 elected members of the party.
A teenager has been charged as part of an investigation into Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2024.
The new managers of The Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are excited to get started.
With civic election day here, the time has come for Saskatoon residents to choose their mayor, city councillors, and public and separate school board trustees.
Saskatoon police have made an additional arrest and laid more charges in a murder investigation that began in August.
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
A traffic complaint near Nairn Centre on Nov. 9 led to the discovery of what police believe is 660 grams of cocaine.
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
Eight tiny homes already on the site were built in a three-day building blitz by a number of builders and contractors. They are just the first of 40 homes that will be built on the property.
CTV News brought you a story in October about Simpson, a former teacher at Ryerson Public School in London, reuniting with former student and Hollywood legend Victor Garber, at his Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.
One Barrie resident was faced with an unexpected surprise after their return home on Tuesday night.
A heavy police presence has been seen in a Midland neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
The trial of a Midland man accused of murder in the death of his tenant and former friend is underway in a Barrie courtroom, where the jury will have to decide whether Rick Patrick killed Chris Forrester in self-defence.
The LaSalle Police Service has recovered a body from the Detroit River.
One person has been arrested and a second is wanted in connection to an ongoing armed robberies investigation.
As Windsor, Ont. moves forward with a newly approved 'goose management strategy' focused on non-lethal methods, Michigan has taken a different approach — implementing a policy to euthanize Canada geese that require removal from urban areas.
A suspect was arrested after a tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo, according to authorities.
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in the dark Wednesday after a windstorm rolled through the South Coast.
Former British Columbia premier John Horgan loomed large over the swearing-in ceremony for 47 New Democrat members of the legislature, a day after his death.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman wanted on outstanding warrants.
The current economic conditions and financial position of the City of Lethbridge will be the focus of a two-day economic and finance standing policy committee (SPC) meeting starting Wednesday.
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
A victim who tried to intervene as two people stole items from a Sault business Tuesday was threatened with a machete.
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
