Trump vows to be 'best friend' to Jewish Americans, as allegations of ally's antisemitism surface

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed Jewish donors and an organization gathered to focus on efforts to fight antisemitism hours after an explosive CNN report detailed how one of his allies running for North Carolina governor made a series of racial and sexual comments on a website.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vowed to remain in the race despite the report, and the Trump campaign appeared to be distancing itself from the candidate, while still calling the battleground state a vital part to winning back the White House. Trump has frequently voiced his support for Robinson, who has been considered a rising star in his party. He did not comment on the allegations during his Thursday address.

Trump also has been criticized for his association with extremists who spew antisemitic rhetoric such as far-right activist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. And when former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke endorsed Trump in 2016, Trump responded in a CNN interview that he knew "nothing about David Duke, I know nothing about white supremacists."

But during his four years in office Trump approved a series of policy changes long sought by many advocates of Israel, such as moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, were making appearances meant to fire up their core supporters, with Harris participating in a livestream with Oprah Winfrey.

Trump appeared Thursday with Miriam Adelson, a co-owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and widow of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

"My promise to Jewish Americans is this: With your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House," Trump said during the donor event in Washington, titled "Fighting Anti-Semitism in America."

"But in all fairness, I already am," Trump added.

In his remarks, Trump criticized Harris over the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war and for what he called antisemitic protests on college campuses and elsewhere.

"Kamala Harris has done absolutely nothing. She has not lifted a single finger to protect you or to protect your children," Trump said. He also repeated a talking point that Jewish voters who vote for Democrats "should have their head examined."

Later Thursday, he is scheduled to address the Israeli-American Council National Summit to honour the victims of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. That summit will also focus on the fight against antisemitism.

Harris on Thursday faced pressure from both sides, as leaders of the Democratic protest vote movement "Uncommitted" said the group would not endorse Harris for president, but also urged supporters to vote against Trump. The group, which opposes the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. weapons transfers to Israel.

"Uncommitted" drew hundreds of thousands of votes in this year's Democratic primaries, surfacing a rift within the party. The group has warned that some Democratic voters may stay home in November, particularly in places like Michigan.

Harris' campaign did not directly address the group's announcement, but said in a statement that she will "continue working to bring the war in Gaza to an end in a way where Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination."

After allegations against Robinson became public, a spokesman for Harris' campaign, Ammar Moussa, reposted on social media a photo of Trump and the embattled candidate. "Donald Trump has a Mark Robinson problem," he wrote.

Trump has angled to make inroads among Black voters and frequently aligned himself with Robinson along the campaign trail, which has more and more frequently taken him to North Carolina. At a rally in Greensboro, he called Robinson "Martin Luther King on steroids" in reference to the civil rights leader, for his speaking ability.

Robinson has been on the trail with Trump as recently as last month, when he appeared with the GOP nominees at an event in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.