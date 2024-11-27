Trump transition says Cabinet picks, appointees were targeted by bomb threats, swatting attacks
Several of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump 's Cabinet picks and appointees have been targeted by bomb threats and “swatting attacks," Trump's transition said Wednesday.
“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them," Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
She said the attacks “ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.' In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”
Swatting entails generating an emergency law enforcement response against a target victim under false pretenses.
An FBI statement said, “The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners. We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”
Among those targeted was New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations.
Her office said that, Wednesday morning, she, her husband, and their three-year-old son were driving home from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence in Saratoga County.
"New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism," her office said in a statement. “We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7."
In Florida, meanwhile, the Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said in an advisory posted on Facebook that it “received notification of a bomb threat referencing former Congressman Matt Gaetz’s supposed mailbox at a home in the Niceville area around 9 a.m. this morning.”
While a family member resides at the address, they said "former Congressman Gaetz is NOT a resident. "The mailbox however was cleared and no devices were located. The immediate area was also searched with negative results."
Associated Press writers Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker contributed to this report from Washington.
BREAKING 'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Man arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with over 70 pounds of meth-caked clothing
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
Elon Musk publicized the names of U.S. government employees he wants to cut. It's terrifying federal workers
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Champagne appeals to premiers to 'work together' ahead of tariff meeting
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he's confident all the premiers will get on board with a unified "Team Canada" approach to deal with Donald Trump's tariff threat.
'How can this happen?' B.C. man's ashes caught in shipping limbo amid Canada Post strike
When 65-year-old Dennis Walstrom died suddenly of complications from lung disease in Surrey, B.C., late October, his daughter Emily Walstrom chose to have him cremated.
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Inuit Nunangat University closer to realization with $50M from Mastercard Foundation
The president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami says the dream to open an Inuit-led university is one step closer to realization after a $50 million investment from the Mastercard Foundation.
Canadian non-profit that facilitates abortion pill access sees surge in U.S. requests
A Canadian non-profit that helps women obtain the abortion pill in countries with restrictions says it saw a fourfold increase in U.S. requests after the presidential election.
Is it worth ordering from small businesses during the Canada Post strike?
Supporters of mom-and-pop shops may be worried they won't get their packages during the Canada Post strike, but a small business industry group is encouraging people to not rule them out during their holiday shopping.
'How can this happen?' B.C. man's ashes caught in shipping limbo amid Canada Post strike
When 65-year-old Dennis Walstrom died suddenly of complications from lung disease in Surrey, B.C., late October, his daughter Emily Walstrom chose to have him cremated.
G7 ministers throw support behind Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire but make no mention of ICC warrant
Foreign ministers from leading industrialized countries threw their strong support Tuesday behind an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah but sidestepped the question of whether to enforce an international arrest warrant for Israel's leader over the war in Gaza.
Man arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with over 70 pounds of meth-caked clothing
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Police say FBI agent sexually assaulted 2 women after promise of free tattoos, modeling
An FBI agent charged in Maryland with sexually assaulting two women contacted his alleged victims through social media with a promise to give them free tattoos and modeling work, police said Tuesday as they encouraged other potential victims to come forward.
Trump picks Jay Bhattacharya, who backed COVID herd immunity, to lead National Institutes of Health
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading medical research agency.
3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says
Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released and are returning to the United States, the White House said Wednesday, announcing a rare diplomatic agreement with Beijing in the final months of the Biden administration.
Champagne appeals to premiers to 'work together' ahead of tariff meeting
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he's confident all the premiers will get on board with a unified "Team Canada" approach to deal with Donald Trump's tariff threat.
-
'We need to address those issues': Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won't denounce Trump tariff threat
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Canada should address U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border concerns in the next two months, before he's back in the White House, instead of comparing our situation to Mexico's and arguing the tariff threats are unjustified.
Canada approves Novo Nordisk's obesity drug to reduce risk of non-fatal heart attack
Canada's health regulator has approved Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy to reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack or myocardial infarction in some adults, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday.
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, no other cases identified
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
-
Doctors say it's fine to pee in the shower
Here's a secret that’s not really a secret, many people pee in the shower. Maybe you're one of those people who don't care since it's all going down the same drain, or perhaps you're one of those who find it unhygienic.
One small step for Alberta town: Residents hope to share name with lunar rover
Residents of a northern Alberta town are over the moon that it could share its name with the first Canadian rover set to explore the dark, cold terrain of Earth's closest celestial neighbour.
-
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media
Australia's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban children younger than 16 years old from social media, leaving it to the Senate to finalize the world-first law.
'No view' tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows reselling for thousands
It appears that Swifties hoping to experience the final dates of the sold-out Eras Tour in December were given another chance Monday.
Harvey Weinstein files legal claim alleging lack of medical care and hygiene at Rikers Island jail
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers filed a legal claim Tuesday against New York City, alleging that he is receiving substandard medical treatment in unhygienic conditions while in custody at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex.
It's almost time for Spotify Wrapped. When can you expect your 2024 recap?
It's almost that time of year: Spotify is gearing up to release its annual Wrapped, personalized recaps of users' listening habits and year in audio.
Is it worth ordering from small businesses during the Canada Post strike?
Supporters of mom-and-pop shops may be worried they won't get their packages during the Canada Post strike, but a small business industry group is encouraging people to not rule them out during their holiday shopping.
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
Loonie tanks after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
World's oldest man dies aged 112 in England
John Tinniswood, an Englishman born the same year the Titanic sank and who survived two world wars and two global pandemics, has died aged 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday, months after it recognized him as the world's oldest man.
China's hottest new tourist attraction is 5,000 feet in the air
The newest of these not-for-the-faint-of-heart structures is called Tianti (“Sky Ladder” in Chinese). It clocks in at 168 metres and stretches between two cliffs at a height of 5,000 feet, according to Chinese state media.
Intact Financial signs partnership deal with women's pro hockey league
Property and casualty insurance company Intact Financial Corp. has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the Professional Women's Hockey League.
RCMP investigate death of MMA fighter in bout on Alberta First Nation
Police are investigating the death of a man at a mixed-martial arts fight Saturday on the Enoch First Nation adjacent to Edmonton.
Bombers GM Walters sees no need to blow up roster despite another Grey Cup loss
Kyle Walters doesn't believe losing a third consecutive Grey Cup means the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' roster should be blown up.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Ontario woman buys van with odometer rolled back almost 100,000 kilometres
An Ontario woman thought she got a good deal when she bought a van for $2,700, but later learned the odometer had been rolled back nearly 100,000 kilometres.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over power loss risk
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Beaver shot with arrow near Orillia on the road to recovery
A beaver found with an arrow shot through its torso is now recovering at Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw, Ont. after a massive rescue effort.
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
2 rescued after boat capsizes off Surrey's Crescent Beach
Crews rescued a dad and son Tuesday night after their small boat capsized in the ocean off of Crescent Beach in Surrey.
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
Two suspects charged after victims tied up in 'violent' armed home invasion in Mississauga: police
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a “violent” home invasion in Mississauga which saw two people tied up in a home while a small child was present, Peel police say.
Ontario eyes new electricity generation sites, possibly including nuclear
Ontario is eyeing three sites across the province for new electricity generation facilities, including the possibility of large-scale nuclear plants.
Accused in fatal Calgary hit-and-run found not guilty
Crown prosecutors couldn't prove a Calgary man was the driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of 27-year-old Alek Athiebiok Akot in 2022.
Natural gas to blame for Mahogany house explosion, officials say
The Calgary Fire Department says it's yet to complete a full investigation into an explosion and fire at a home in Mahogany last week, but believes natural gas was to blame.
Canada-wide warrant issued for eastern Ontario man: OPP
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 53-year-old man in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).
Supreme Court says Quebec must provide more money for First Nations police force
The Supreme Court of Canada says Quebec must provide more money for a First Nations police force after acting dishonourably by refusing to negotiate the funding terms.
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
Scammers steal $6.7K through fake e-transfer links in marketplace purchases: EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public about an e-transfer scam targeting people selling on online platforms such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.
Hells Angels member charged with assault and firearms offences
A member of the Hells Angels Alberta Nomads chapter is facing assault and numerous firearms charges.
N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Man given 5 year sentence for fatal 2021 booze fueled fight in Regina home
A now 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve a total of five years behind bars for the 2021 death of a 43-year-old man in Regina after an alcohol fueled fight in the basement of a home.
Two arrested after overnight bike robbery in Regina
Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Closing arguments to be heard in Manz trial
The jury will hear from counsel for the final time in the sexual assault trial of a Regina chiropractor when the Crown and defence give their closing arguments Wednesday.
Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.
NHLer and former Kitchener Rangers staff member race to game on foot
Snow couldn't stop a Minnesota Wild hockey player from making it to his NHL debut, thanks to a little help from a former staff member of the Kitchener Rangers.
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
'I didn’t give up': Five-day search for missing dog ends with tears of joy
A happy and perhaps a miraculous ending to the search for Bella the dog that seemed to take over Facebook since the weekend.
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
Trio in North Bay charged after reports of a fight lead police to find $281K in drugs
Two women, including a young offender, and a man have been charged in North Bay after police discovered $281,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth.
Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from Watford business
Lambton County OPP are investigating a break, enter and theft worth nearly $15,000. Around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 12, police were called to a business on Industrial Drive in Watford.
Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied
Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.
Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious
Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
More than a dozen students were on a school bus when it slid into a ditch early Wednesday morning.
3 people charged in drug-trafficking investigation after public complaints in Wasaga Beach
Three individuals face drug-related charges after police received several public complaints about a residence in Wasaga Beach.
Loaded semi-automatic gun, drugs found in parked vehicle in Barrie, Brampton man arrested
Barrie police officers say concern for a passenger in a parked vehicle turned into an arrest, drug charges and the seizure of a fully loaded semi-automatic pistol.
Warning: phone scammers posing as Windsor police
If you get a call that looks like it's from Windsor police, it might not be.
'The world will be watching': Windsor, Ont. to host World Aquatics Diving World Cup
The City of Windsor will host the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup, expected to bring in more than $1.5 million in direct spending to the local economy.
Windsor police conducting active investigation
The Windsor Police Service is advising of an active investigation.
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Mobile mammography service coming to Nanton, Alta.
Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Nanton next month.
Lethbridge & District Exhibition short millions of dollars, unclaimed management expenses: report
Unclaimed management expenses, unsupported strategic plan targets and inconsistent project budgets are believed to be leading factors behind the Lethbridge & District Exhibition's (LDE) financial troubles, according to a newly released report.
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
Sault police issue alert about surge in grandparent scams
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service warned residents Tuesday about a surge in grandparent scams targeting local senior citizens.
Sault road reopens after building safely demolished
A building on Queen Street East in Sault Ste. Marie is in danger of collapsing because of heavy snow.
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.