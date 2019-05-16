Trump to visit South Korea in June for talks on North
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office as he leaves the White House to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Michael and attend a campaign rally in Florida, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 2:19AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will travel to South Korea in June for talks on the North Korean nuclear program, three months after a failed summit with North Korea's leader in Vietnam.
The White House says Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in conjunction with his trip to Japan for the G-20 summit.
The White House says they "will continue their close co-ordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea. Trump and Moon will also discuss issues of importance to their two nations.
Trump's efforts to bring about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula have stalled since he abruptly pulled out of the February summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The North has since restarted some missile testing.
