

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss the global drug trade and stopping the spread of weapons of mass destruction during two speeches next week at the United Nations General Assembly.

The White House says Thursday that Trump will address the "Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem" event Monday. He will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and chair Wednesday's UN Security Council meeting on counter-proliferation.

Trump is to hold 'pull-aside meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Maria Fernanda Espinosa, the General Assembly president. Trump will have longer bilateral meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.