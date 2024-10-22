Trump to be interviewed by popular U.S. broadcaster Joe Rogan on Friday

WASHINGTON -

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will participate in an interview on Friday with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who has a devoted following in the tens of millions of listeners.

Two campaign officials said Trump would travel to Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas, for the session.

Trump criticized Rogan in August on Truth Social, his social media platform, after the podcaster praised then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Kennedy has since pulled out of the race and endorsed Trump. Trump later called Rogan a "good guy."

Trump's opponent in the Nov. 5 election, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, has been considering doing an interview with Rogan to try to expand her appeal to male voters.

Spotify said in March that "The Joe Rogan Experience" had 14.5 million followers. This was almost triple the platform's second most popular program. He also has more than 19 million followers on Instagram and 17 million followers on YouTube.

A poll by YouGov last year found that 81 per cent of his listeners are male and 56 per cent are under 35 years old, a similar demographic that tends to support Trump over Harris.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and James Oliphant; Editing by Ross Colvin and Mark Porter)