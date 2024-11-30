Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine U.S. dollar
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100 per cent tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
His threat was directed at countries in the so-called BRIC alliance, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have applied to become members and several other countries have expressed interest in joining.
While the U.S. dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has survived past challenges to its preeminence, members of the alliance and other developing nations say they are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system.
Trump, in a Truth Social post, said: “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy."
At a summit of BRIC nations in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of “weaponizing” the dollar and described it as a “big mistake.”
“It’s not us who refuse to use the dollar,” Putin said at the time. “But if they don’t let us work, what can we do? We are forced to search for alternatives.”
Russia has specifically pushed for the creation of a new payment system that would offer an alternative to the global bank messaging network, SWIFT, and allow Moscow to dodge Western sanctions and trade with partners.
Trump said there is "no chance" BRIC will replace the U.S. dollar in global trade and any country that tries to make that happen "should wave goodbye to America.”
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable in short term in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, performing cosmetic procedures on several women
A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.
W5 Investigates 'I never took part in beheadings': Canadian ISIS sniper has warning about future of terror group
An admitted Canadian ISIS sniper held in one of northeast Syria’s highest-security prisons has issued a stark warning about the potential resurgence of the terror group.
'Disappointing': Toronto speed camera cut down less than 24 hours after being reinstalled
A Toronto speed camera notorious for issuing tens of thousands of tickets to drivers has been cut down again less than 24 hours after it was reinstalled.
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
Bruce the tiny Vancouver parrot lands internet fame with abstract art
Mononymous painter Bruce has carved a lucrative niche on social media with his abstract artworks, crafted entirely from the colourful juices of fruits.
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
Mont-Tremblant World Cup skiing races cancelled due to warm weather
Fans hoping to see the world's top woman skiers compete next week in Mont-Tremblant, Que., are out of luck after the PwC Tremblant World Cup was cancelled due to warm weather.
Canada
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
-
Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, performing cosmetic procedures on several women
A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.
-
RCMP looks to redeploy 25 per cent of eastern region workforce, including to border
The RCMP says it's looking to redeploy up to one-quarter of its eastern region workforce to areas considered an operational priority, including to the U.S. border.
-
'Disappointing': Toronto speed camera cut down less than 24 hours after being reinstalled
A Toronto speed camera notorious for issuing tens of thousands of tickets to drivers has been cut down again less than 24 hours after it was reinstalled.
-
'A huge, huge hit:' Ontario would be disproportionately impacted by Trump’s proposed tariffs, expert says
If U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on a threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports, Ontario will likely see the brunt of the impact, a business professor at Carleton University says.
-
Man wanted after allegedly hitting vehicle repeatedly with hatchet near Toronto courthouse
Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a car with a hatchet multiple times while yelling at the driver near a courthouse in downtown Toronto earlier this week.
World
-
Counting is underway in Ireland's election as three parties battle for top place
A marathon vote-counting exercise was underway Saturday in Ireland’s national election after an exit poll suggested that the contest is a close-fought race.
-
An Israeli strike in Gaza kills World Central Kitchen workers. Israel says one was an Oct. 7 attacker
Israeli airstrike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people including employees of World Central Kitchen. Israel said it targeted an Oct. 7 attacker.
-
-
Protesters gather for third night of demonstrations after Georgia announces suspension of EU talks
Protesters gathered in a third straight night of demonstrations against the Georgia government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.
-
Zelenskyy says NATO offer for Ukraine-controlled territory could end 'hot stage' of war
An offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv's control would end 'the hot stage of the war' in Ukraine, but any proposal to join the military alliance should be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a broadcast interview.
-
Trump selects Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, for ambassador to France
Donald Trump has selected his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to France, the U.S. president-elect announced Saturday.
Politics
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable in short term in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
-
Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorship applications until 2026
Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorships from groups of five or more people and community organizations to help clear a backlog of applications.
Health
-
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
-
Study reveals ‘strong genetic connection’ between period pain and depression
Up to 90 per cent of people who menstruate experience pain during their periods. For some, that pain is severe and linked with symptoms of depression.
-
'Absolutely been a success': Responders looks back at 988, Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, one year later
In its first year, responders for Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, known as 988, have answered more than 300,000 calls and texts in communities nationwide.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
-
No more ID? Air Canada rolls out facial recognition tech at Vancouver airport
Air Canada is rolling out facial recognition technology at the gate, making it the first Canadian airline to deploy the software in a bid to make the boarding process smoother.
Entertainment
-
Magic can't save 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint from a US$2.3 million tax bill
Former 'Harry Potter' film actor Rupert Grint faces a 1.8 million-pound (US$2.3 million) bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.
-
Here's a look at the latest holiday movies this season
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
-
Dwayne Johnson reveals he wears a bodysuit in live-action 'Moana': 'We got caught'
Dwayne 'The Rock' confirmed he wears a bodysuit in the live-action version of 'Moana,' which will hit theaters in 2026, after photos published of Johnson on set.
Business
-
Postal workers union files unfair labour practice complaint over Canada Post layoffs
The union representing Canada Post workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees.
-
Oil and gas drilling projected to reach 10-year high, but Trump tariffs pose threat
Canada's oil and gas well drilling sector is poised to employ more people next year than it has in a decade, but the job growth could be derailed if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on his tariffs threat.
-
Questrade lays off undisclosed number of employees
Questrade Financial Group Inc. says it has laid off an undisclosed number of employees to better fit its business strategy.
Lifestyle
-
Bruce the tiny Vancouver parrot lands internet fame with abstract art
Mononymous painter Bruce has carved a lucrative niche on social media with his abstract artworks, crafted entirely from the colourful juices of fruits.
-
Is a phone for your kid on the holiday shopping list? Read this first
Many families may be considering giving their children their first device with direct access to the internet and social media, but there are some concerns.
-
Southwest Airlines says it is ending cabin service earlier to reduce chance of injury
Southwest Airlines says it is ending its cabin service earlier on its flights starting next month. The goal is to “reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries.”
Sports
-
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC amid drone-spying scandal
Embroiled in the Paris Olympic drone-spying scandal that has already cost Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman her job, Herdman resigned Friday as coach of Toronto FC.
-
Mont-Tremblant World Cup skiing races cancelled due to warm weather
Fans hoping to see the world's top woman skiers compete next week in Mont-Tremblant, Que., are out of luck after the PwC Tremblant World Cup was cancelled due to warm weather.
-
Premier League trophy in Toronto as Man City visits Liverpool in high-stakes showdown
Manchester City's Premier League title hopes could hang in the balance Sunday when the slumping club visits league-leading Liverpool.The trophy they are both battling for is 5,450 kilometres away — in Toronto.
Autos
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Trump's tariffs would devastate auto sector, raise consumer costs: industry leader
An auto industry leader says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would have devastating effects for the sector, forcing both Canadian and U.S. consumers to pay higher prices.
Local Spotlight
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
