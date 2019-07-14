Trump tells Democratic congresswomen they should leave the U.S.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is wading provocatively into a rift between a group of liberal Democratic congresswomen and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In tweets Sunday, Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who, he says, should go back to their home countries. He tweets: "You can't leave fast enough." In fact, the lawmakers in question are Americans and all but one were born in the U.S.
Trump assails what he calls "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe." He does not identify the women.
But he's unmistakably referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what's become known as the squad. The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Only Omar was foreign-born.
