Trump teases 2024 run as GOP rivals emerge, 1/6 hearings hit

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Former president Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began, addressing religious conservatives gathered in Nashville, Tenn. He spent much of his speech blasting the committee's efforts as politically motivated and also teased the possibility of a run in 2024.

