Trump suggests U.S. close to 'big' trade agreement with Mexico
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:36AM EDT
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico and he's citing improving ties between the two countries.
Trump says on Twitter the U.S.-Mexico relationship with Mexico "is getting closer by the hour" and he says a trade deal "could be happening soon!"
He's spoken of better relations with America's neighbour following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
Trump's relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.
Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together....A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
- 'Say Nope to the Pope': Irish group snaps up papal mass tickets with no intention of going
- Money and loyalty: A look inside dramatic Trump-Cohen rift
- Trump suggests U.S. close to 'big' trade agreement with Mexico
- HRW: At least 16 children among kidnapped by ISIS in Syria