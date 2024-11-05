World

    • Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as former first lady Melania Trump listens after they voted at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as former first lady Melania Trump listens after they voted at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)
    PALM BEACH, Fla. -

    Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure -- and getting testy about it.

    The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability -- which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.

    If it's rejected, the state's restrictive six-week abortion law would stand.

    The first time he was asked, Trump avoided answering. He said instead of the issue that he did "a great job bringing it back to the states." That was a reference to the former president having appointed three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who helped overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022.

    Pressed a second time, Trump snapped at a reporter, saying they "should just stop talking about that."

    Trump had previously indicated that he would back the measure -- but then changed his mind and said he would vote against it.

    In August, Trump said he thought Florida's ban was a mistake, saying on Fox News Channel, "I think six weeks, you need more time." But then he said, "at the same time, the Democrats are radical" while repeating false claims he has frequently made about late-term abortions.

    In addition to Florida, voters in eight other states are deciding whether their state constitutions should guarantee a right to abortion, weighing ballot measures that are expected to spur turnout for a range of crucial races.

    Passing certain amendments in Arizona, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota likely would lead to undoing bans or restrictions that currently block varying levels of abortion access to more than 7 million women of childbearing age who live in those states.

