Trump set to undergo questioning in July in N.Y. civil probe
Former President Donald Trump, his namesake son and his daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices, unless their lawyers persuade the state's highest court to step in.
A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions -- a legal term for sworn, pretrial testimony out of court -- starting July 15.
The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for Donald Trump's efforts to put a stop to state Attorney General Letitia James' three-year investigation. James has said the probe has uncovered evidence that Trump's company misstated the value of assets such as skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for more than a decade.
Two weeks ago, a New York state appeals court ruled that Trump had to sit for a deposition in the matter. The next day, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that Trump had filed to seek a court order stopping James from investigating him. The suit claimed that James, a Democrat, targeted the Republican ex-president because of political animus and violated his free speech and due process rights.
Wednesday's ruling acknowledges that Trump can appeal to New York's top court, called the Court of Appeals, to try to overturn the decision that requires his deposition.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers had entered home, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning about gunman was delayed
A senior RCMP official broke down in tears today when she told a public inquiry that communications procedures she used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's rampage.
As war in Ukraine drags on, fears of global food crisis grow
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of a key eastern city Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated as millions of tons of grain pile up inside the besieged country, unable to be exported by sea because of the war.
Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
From Iwo Jima to the napalm girl and beyond: AP war photos
The instant the Associated Press photographer captured Kim Phuc's image 50 years ago -- on June 8, 1972 -- she became more than a victim of a South Vietnamese napalm strike on her hamlet.
Iran says 2 UN watchdog devices at nuclear site turned off
Iran turned off two surveillance devices Wednesday used by UN inspectors to monitor the Islamic Republic's uranium enrichment, further escalating the crisis over its atomic program as Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters.
Federal ministers say they're working on measures to end delays at airports
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working on new measures to help ease delays at major airports, adding that a "similar phenomenon" is happening worldwide.
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
What the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety tells us about kindergartners
Researchers at McMaster University have conducted the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety, finding that nearly three per cent of kindergarten-age kids had behaviours associated with anxiety.
4,500-year-old plant found off Australian coast is world's largest: study
Australian scientists have discovered what they say is the largest living plant on Earth: ancient seagrass dating back thousands of years off the country's west coast.
You can see five planets aligned in the sky this month
This month, early risers in Canada could see five planets aligned in the eastern sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
NASA to launch 3 rockets from private Australian space port
NASA will launch a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month in the agency's first blast off from a commercial space port outside the United States.
Johnny Depp thanks his 'loyal and unwavering supporters' on new TikTok account
Johnny Depp is thanking his fans for sticking by his side during the recent defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
'The stork is on the way': Nick Cannon confirms he's having more children this year
Nick Cannon says he is preparing to welcome yet more children this year.
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in U.K. over assault claims
British prosecutors said Wednesday they have authorized police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.
Dollarama adjusts product lines as stores set to introduce $5 maximum price
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. has started rolling out new price pointsup to $5 as it adds new products and restocks others amid a shift in consumer spending patterns.
How being infected with COVID-19 may impact your performance at work
A small Canadian study suggests that individuals who contact COVID-19 may experience cognitive failures that impact their performance at work, even after recovering from the initial illness.
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
Ontario man wins Buffalo Marathon pushing sleeping two-year-old in stroller
An Ontario man crossed the finish line of the Buffalo Marathon in first place last weekend while pushing his sleeping two-year-old son in a stroller.
Next Canadian soccer game to go ahead, but talks continue on new deal
Canada's men's soccer team will play on Thursday, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body.
Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial
Full of smiles and confidence before entering the courtroom, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter claimed later Wednesday he was bothered by chest pains and unable to testify on the opening day of his criminal trial.
Simone Biles, other women seek US$1B-plus from FBI over Larry Nassar
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than US$1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him, lawyers said Wednesday.
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.