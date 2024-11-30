Trump selects Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, for ambassador to France

Donald Trump has selected his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to France, the U.S. president-elect announced Saturday.

Trump described Charles Kushner as a highly successful business leader, philanthropist and dealmaker, with deep experience in the real estate industry.

“Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held Real Estate firms in the Nation. He was recognized as New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, & served as a Commissioner, & Chairman, of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, as well as on the Boards of our top institutions, including NYU,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Kushner was pardoned by Trump in 2020 after serving a prison sentence following a conviction on federal charges.

