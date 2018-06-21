Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting oceans, Great Lakes
In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama looks out over Turtle Beach as he tours Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
John Flesher, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 4:06PM EDT
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- U.S. President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.
Trump has revoked an executive order issued by President Barack Obama in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Obama said the spill underscored the vulnerability of marine environments. He established a council to promote conservation and sustainable use of the waters.
But in his order this week, Trump said the Obama policy was overly bureaucratic. Trump's approach involves fewer governmental bodies and promises to promote a strong ocean economy.
His order drew praise from a group representing offshore energy producers and criticism from environmentalists.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Israeli PM's wife charged with fraud, breach of trust
- 2 mayoral candidates killed in Mexico, 18 dead so far
- House rejects hard-right immigration bill, baring GOP divide
- Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting oceans, Great Lakes
- Melania Trump wears 'I really don't care' jacket before visiting migrant kids