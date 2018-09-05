

The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump says he is "the exact opposite" of Bob Woodward's portrayal of him in a new book.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to complain about the book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," which portrays White House Chief of State John Kelly disparaging Trump as an "idiot." The book says presidential aides snatched sensitive documents off his desk to keep him from making impulsive decisions.

The White House says the portrayal of Trump is false, and blamed disgruntled former employees.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "Isn't it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost."

He added, "Don't know why Washington politicians don't change libel laws?"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News she hasn't spoken with Trump about filing any libel lawsuit.