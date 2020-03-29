TORONTO -- U.S. President Donald Trump says his government will not foot the bill for Prince Harry and Meghan’s security costs in the U.S. amid reports that the couple has opted to live in California rather than B.C. as originally suggested.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

Reports earlier this week suggested the couple have opted to settle down in Los Angeles despite originally announcing that they wanted to reside part-time in Canada after stepping away from their roles as senior royals.

In February, Public Safety Canada confirmed that the Canadian government had been footing the bill for Harry and Meghan’s security costs "intermittently" since November 2019 due to their status as “internationally protected persons.”

However, Public Safety Canada said their security services would cease in keeping with their change in status."​