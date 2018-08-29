Trump says U.S. did 'fantastic job in Puerto Rico' after hurricane killed nearly 3,000
In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd at Calvary Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 4:08PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he thinks the federal government did a "fantastic job in Puerto Rico" despite the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after Hurricane Maria.
Trump tells reporters at the White House Wednesday that, "We've put a lot of money and a lot of effort into Puerto Rico."
He says he thinks "most of the people of Puerto Rico really appreciate what we've done."
The U.S. territory's governor this week raised the official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 -- almost twice the government's previous estimate.
Trump is pointing to the island's pre-existing financial and infrastructure challenges, but is falsely claiming its electric plant "was dead" and "shut" before Maria hit.
Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority is more than $9 billion in debt, but was operating.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Boy swept into sewer saved by raising finger through manhole cover
- Racism quickly becomes an issue in Florida governor's race
- Trump says U.S. did 'fantastic job in Puerto Rico' after hurricane killed nearly 3,000
- Kentucky governor awards employee US$215,000 raise
- John McCain's family cries over flag-draped casket