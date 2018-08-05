Trump says Trump Tower meeting was 'totally legal'
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on two of his favourite targets: the special counsel Russia probe and the news media.
Trump, who is on a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club, began Sunday with a series of searing tweets.
He defended calling the media "The Enemy of the People," and said journalists "purposely cause great division & distrust" and can "cause War!"
Trump then particularly went after recent reporting about Robert Mueller's probe into possible links between his campaign and Russian officials, particularly stories on how he may be concerned about his eldest son's legal exposure.
And Trump once again defended the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer saying it was "totally legal" and that he didn't know about it.
The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018
Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018