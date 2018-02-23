Trump says Kushner's security clearance is up to John Kelly
In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 3:11PM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll leave it up to chief of staff John Kelly to decide whether his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will keep his interim security clearance.
Trump says Kushner has been treated "very unfairly." The president complains he's inherited a "broken" background check system that takes too long.
Kushner's among dozens of White House aides working without permanent security clearances for the better part of a year.
Kelly set a Friday deadline for halting access to top-secret information for those operating with interim clearances.
Trump says he'll leave it to Kelly to make a final call on Kushner and has "no doubt" he'll make the right decision.
Trump was speaking at a joint press conference with Australia's prime minister.
