Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 6:26PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says his awkwardly capitalized tweets are no mistake.
In a Tuesday afternoon Twitter posting, Trump is delivering the public service announcement about his digital statements.
He tweets: "After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!"
Spelling errors may be another matter. He misspells "pore" in the tweet.
Moments after sending that message, Trump corrected another Tuesday posting critical of his favourite political punching bag -- the press.
Trump initially tweeted that The Washington Post is "a discgrace to journalism." He has since corrected that misspelling.
After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018
The Washington Post is constantly quoting “anonymous sources” that do not exist. Rarely do they use the name of anyone because there is no one to give them the kind of negative quote that they are looking for. They are a disgrace to journalism but then again, so are many others!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018
