Trump says he 'very easily' answered written questions in Mueller probe
President Donald Trump answers a reporters question about the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller during a signing ceremony of the "Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act," in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 1:03PM EST
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he has answered written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller but hasn't yet submitted them.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday that he answered the questions "very easily" this week but added that "you have to always be careful."
The president did not say when he would turn over the answers to Mueller as part of the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Trump had huddled with lawyer at the White House this week but made clear: "my lawyers don't write answers, I write answers."
Mueller had signalled a willingness to accept written answers on matters of collusion. The White House has said it would not answer Mueller's questions on possible obstruction of justice.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- North Korea says it has tested 'ultramodern tactical weapon'
- Florida: Hand recount begins for tight U.S. Senate race
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could see charges, U.S. court filing suggests
- Trump says he 'very easily' answered written questions in Mueller probe
- Last Khmer Rouge leaders guilty of genocide, get life terms