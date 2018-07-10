Trump says he still has 'Rocket Man' CD for Kim
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP / Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 10:10AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn't deliver Trump's gift of an autographed Elton John CD to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his trip this week. Pompeo didn't get to meet with Kim.
Trump signed a copy of the British singer's "Honky Chateau" album, which includes his hit song "Rocket Man," for Pompeo to give to Kim on his trip. Previously, Trump had derided Kim as "Little Rocket Man" over his nuclear claims.
Trump told reporters Tuesday he still has the CD and "it will be given" at another time.
Pompeo's visit was meant to negotiate the details of Trump's nuclear agreement with Kim. North Korea later criticized Pompeo's "gangster-like" demands in negotiations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Many out of power, water in flood-hit Japan; over 150 dead
- Dozens of immigrant children under age of 5 will be reunited with parents
- Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as nominee to U.S. Supreme Court
- Friend or foe at NATO? Who knows when Trump comes to dinner
- Family's insurance pays after Kansas boy topples sculpture