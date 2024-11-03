Trump says he 'shouldn’t have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message

Trump wants to narrow his deficit with women but he's not changing how he talks about them
Donald Trump's campaign has used sexist and crude language, expressing alarm at the idea of women voting differently than their partners.
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
At a rally in the must-win battleground state, the former president told supporters that he “shouldn’t have left” office after losing the 2020 election, described Democrats as “demonic” and complained about a new poll that no longer shows him leading in Iowa, which he twice carried.
Trump spent much of his speech ranting about alleged election interference this year and lamenting his departure from office after losing to Joe Biden four years ago. The US had the “safest border in the history of our country” on the day he left office, Trump claimed.
“I shouldn’t have left, I mean, honestly,” he went on, harkening back to the aftermath of the last election.
Acknowledging he’d gone off-script, Trump – in a county he won by more than 15 points in 2020 – claimed again, with no evidence, that this vote was fixed against him.
“Isn’t this better than my speech?” Trump said. “Because honestly, somebody’s got to talk about it.”
His comments marked a continuation of the increasingly vengeful message that’s dominated the final weeks of his campaign: Promises to retaliate against his political rivals. Furious, threatening tirades against the press corps. Increasingly outlandish claims about the 2020 election and his desire for total power if restored to the presidency.
At one point, the former president, who has been the target of at least two assassination attempts, said he “wouldn’t mind” if a gunman aiming at him also shot through the “the fake news.”
“I have this piece of glass here. But all we have really over here is the fake news, right? And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news,” Trump said at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania. “And I don’t mind that so much. I don’t mind.”
A Trump campaign spokesman said after the rally that the former president was actually musing about how the press was protecting him.
“President Trump was stating that the Media was in danger, in that they were protecting him and, therefore, were in great danger themselves, and should have had a glass protective shield, also. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, far more than his own!” Steven Cheung said in a statement.
The former president’s newest round of threats and outrageous statements caps off a campaign with one of the darkest, most menacing closing messages in modern American history. In the last few weeks alone, Trump has doubled down on a pledge to use the military to combat the civilian “enemy within,” mused – in the guise of arguing he was the pro-peace candidate – about how former Rep. Liz Cheney, one his loudest conservative Republican critics, would fare with guns “trained on her face” in a warzone.
This weekend has brought its own slate of bizarre moments. On Sunday, Trump told NBC that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent post on X about removing fluoride from public water if Trump were to win reelection “sounds OK to me.”
“Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me,” Trump told NBC. “You know, it’s possible.”
And a night earlier in North Carolina, Trump chuckled approvingly at an audience member’s suggestion that Vice President Kamala Harris worked as a prostitute. After Trump insisted yet again that Harris did not work in a McDonald’s when she was younger, a supporter in Greensboro shouted, “She worked on a corner!”
Trump laughed, paused for a beat, then declared, “This place is amazing.”
As the crowd laughed, he added: “Just remember it’s other people saying it, it’s not me.”
His response to the crude remark underscored how the rot in American political discourse, a long-running spiral, went into overdrive after Trump’s arrival on the presidential campaign trail in 2015. It’s a contrast from seven years earlier, when a supporter of John McCain said during a campaign event that Barack Obama was lying about his identity, claiming, “He’s an Arab,” and the then-GOP nominee took the microphone from her hands, insisting his rival was “a decent family man (and) citizen that just I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues.”
Even then, though, Trump was lurking. He would soon emerge as one of the leading proponents of the “birther” conspiracy theory, a racist narrative that said Obama was not born in the US.
In the run-up to this year’s election, Trump has used the former president’s full name – Barack Hussein Obama – in an attempt to demonize him. He frequently mispronounces Harris’ first name, though he has shown before he knows the proper way to say it, and called her a “sh*t vice president.”
At other times, Trump has descended into farce. During a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, last month, he spent some time recalling the late, great golfer Arnold Palmer’s naked body.
“Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women, I love women,” Trump said. “This man was strong and tough, and I refused to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh, my God. That’s unbelievable.’”
Trump’s message to – and more often about – women has also become increasingly bizarre. At a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last week, he told the crowd that his aides had asked him to stop saying he would be the “protector” of American women, in part because they recognized it as inappropriate.
“‘Sir, please don’t say that,’” Trump said he was advised. “Why? I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country. Well, I’m going to do it, whether the women like it or not.”
Recent polls have shown the former president trailing Harris with female voters by a significant margin, across demographic lines. Neither Trump nor his allies have pushed back on the numbers, instead imploring more men to vote.
“Early vote has been disproportionately female,” said Charlie Kirk, the leader of a right-wing group that Trump has entrusted with managing much of his ground game. “If men stay at home, Kamala is president. It’s that simple.”
Harris has mostly countered Trump’s bleak offerings with promises to bring an end to the tribal clashes that have defined most of the past decade.
“Our democracy doesn’t require us to agree on everything. That’s not the American way,” Harris said during a speech last week from the Ellipse in Washington, DC. “We like a good debate. And the fact that someone disagrees with us, does not make them ‘the enemy from within.’ They are family, neighbors, classmates, coworkers.”
“It can be easy to forget a simple truth,” she added. “It doesn’t have to be this way.”
The vice president has also zeroed-in on Trump’s attacks on rivals and detractors, including a persistent insistence he wants to use the power of the federal government to punish them. By contrast, Harris likes to say, she is focused on policy, like a push to restore federal abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
“On day one, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list,” Harris said in Washington. “When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list full of priorities on what I will get done for the American people.”
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
For people living on the fringe of society, the line between the safety and security of a home and homelessness is very thin.
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
British prosecutors say they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offenses by comedian Russell Brand and are considering whether to charge him.
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
With the rising cost of living, you may have thought about ways to make extra money and adding a rental unit to your home may have been one of them.
The driver of a pickup truck who allegedly struck a police horse and rammed several cruisers on Queen Street West on Friday afternoon was out on bail at the time of the incident, Toronto police say.
A small but vocal group of protesters gathered across the street from the Khalsa Diwan Society gurdwara in South Vancouver Saturday to protest the presence of Indian consulate officials at the temple.
Palestinian officials say an Israeli drone strike on a clinic in northern Gaza where children were being vaccinated for polio wounded six people, including four children. The Israeli military denied responsibility.
Tornadoes and flooding spawned by severe thunderstorms tore through parts of Oklahoma overnight, leaving six people injured and shredding homes and other properties.
The United States flew a long-range bomber in a trilateral drill with South Korea and Japan on Sunday in response to North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland, South Korea’s military said.
A crowd of enraged survivors hurled clots of mud left by storm-spawned flooding at the Spanish royal couple on Sunday during their first visit to the epicentre of their nation's deadliest natural disaster in living memory.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office says the federal government hopes Canadians open their wallets as events for Lebanese heritage month get underway.
A former U.S. ambassador says Canada needs to spend more on defence, and do so faster than the federal government's currently planning to, to meet the expectations of its NATO allies.
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board.
A headset worn at home that zaps the brain with the energy of a 9-volt battery could help relieve symptoms of depression, a new study shows.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
The oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States is an elaborate display of wealth — an intricately carved slab of black limestone initially laid in the floor of the second church of Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent British settlement in North America.
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' in the final days before the election, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show's cold open.
Warren Buffett is collecting a steady stream of profits from all of Berkshire Hathaway's assorted businesses, including Apple, without any major acquisitions.
New changes are coming into effect that aim to protect bank customers in the event of a scam or address other bank-related issues.
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
Mandy Suess was so certain the red-haired man she met at Oktoberfest was special that she got on a plane to go and find him
Befitting a pop icon at midlife, Hello Kitty's 50th birthday has brought museum exhibits, a theme park spectacle and a national tour.
The Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye won a thrilling men’s race at the New York City marathon on Sunday, while Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui marked her debut with a victory in the women’s race.
Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno snapped a two-fight losing streak with a dominant decision over Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.
Vince Carter hoped Toronto Raptors fans could embrace his complicated legacy with the team during his jersey retirement ceremony. They did not let him down.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to submit dash cam video following a shooting that left a person in hospital.
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.
Two people are in hospital following a crash on Highway 410 in Brampton Sunday morning.
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV season is here, and doctors are urging parents to get their infants vaccinated and to be aware of serious symptoms.
Hundreds of Montrealers are heading to the polls Sunday to vote in the English school board elections.
Some radiologists are calling on Quebec to increase access to 3D mammograms, which experts say can detect more cancers and reduce the need for follow-up exams.
Montreal police are investigating after several vehicles were set ablaze overnight in the Town of Mount Royal.
It was their third loss in a row to start the season, but the Edmonton Oilers have put up more wins than defeats since that 4-1 Calgary Flames victory over them.
Lindsay Ell has spent the past few years confronting some hard truths about herself, but that hasn't slowed her down.
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened in Yarmouth on Friday.
The Saint John Police Force asking for help from the public in finding an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility Sunday.
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly Saturday.
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a homicide on Oct. 31.
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
The 2024 Fall sitting of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly took place Saturday in Regina.
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means darkness will start arriving earlier in the evening.
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Bella Thomson, known on the internet as Bella Brave, touched millions as a social media sensation and a beacon of hope for sick children.
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
Trailing by four strokes going into the final round, Chris Lauzon knew he had work to do.
One person has been injured following a weapons call on Sunday.
Hundreds gathered to launch their Halloween pumpkins at the annual Pumpkin Palooza in Midhurst on Sunday, which helped raise funds for the Midhurst Lions Club.
A special Sunday Service was held at St. Paul’s United Church in Orillia Sunday morning to commemorate Gordon Lightfoot and the venue where he began his illustrious career.
A single vehicle collision has led to impaired charges and serious injuries in LaSalle.
A combination of warm weather and low amounts of rain has helped Essex County winemakers produce a strong yield.
Pharmacies in the Windsor area will be offering both the flu shot and latest COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
As winter approaches and the weather cools, many of us either dream of hunkering down indoors or eagerly gear up to hit the slopes. But whichever side you fall on, there’s an important task we all need to tackle: getting your vehicle ready for the cold months ahead.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a suspect in a vehicle gave out Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.
More than half of Ontario's 480 wildfires last summer were in northeastern Ontario, according to new data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
