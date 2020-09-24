TORONTO -- U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that he's "not a fan" of the Duchess of Sussex and cheekily wished her husband Prince Harry luck after the royal couple encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump for his reaction to the Duke and Duchess' recent comments on the U.S. election in which they "essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden."

Trump replied: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this… and she probably has heard that… but I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it."

During an appearance on ABC, to name TIME magazine's list of 100 most influential people Tuesday evening, the royal couple shared a video message urging viewers to vote.

"Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is," the former "Suits" actress said in the video.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Prince Harry added.

Neither of the royals mentioned Trump or his Democratic rival Biden by name during the appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are alumni of the TIME 100 list, having been named to it in 2018.

After they stepped back from their royal duties earlier this year, the couple has become more outspoken about their political beliefs.

While the duchess can vote in the November election because she retained her American citizenship after marrying Harry, the prince will not be able to.

The royal couple is currently living in California with their 16-month-old son Archie.