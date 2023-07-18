Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the U.S. probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash

The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social