Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida estate. What legal woes does he face?

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans, report says

After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded, according to a report by NewsGuard.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social