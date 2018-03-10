Trump says China's Xi approves of his North Korea strategy
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2012, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping, center, general secretary of the Communist Party of China talks to sailors onboard the Haikou navy destroyer during his inspection of the Guangzhou military theater of operations of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Guangzhou, China. (Wang Jianmin/Xinhua via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 11:16AM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says China is glad he's seeking a diplomatic solution to the North Korean crisis rather than "going with the ominous alternative."
Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday after announcing he was willing to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Trump tweets that he and Xi spoke about that agreed-to meeting and that Xi "appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative."
Trump in the past has threatened North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen."
Trump also says China "continues to be helpful!" He's repeatedly urged China to do more to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear program.
Trump misspelled Xi's first name as "Xinping."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Putin on alleged U.S. election interference: I don't care
- Trump says China's Xi approves of his North Korea strategy
- Spy poisoning is latest in string of suspicious cases in U.K.
- A chariot awaits: Harry and Meghan to employ carriage fleet at wedding
- U.S. Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks