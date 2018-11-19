

CTVNews.ca Staff





Finnish people, including their president, were baffled after U.S. President Donald Trump said wildfires weren't a problem in Finland because crews there "spend a lot of time on raking.”

Trump made the comments as he visited Northern California to see the wildfire damage on Saturday,and by the next day, droves of Finns were ridiculing him online. Even the Nordic country’s leader weighed in.

On Sunday, Finnish leader Sauli Niinisto told the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper he had briefly spoken with Trump about forest management earlier this month in Paris,but he wasn’t sure where Trump had picked up on his supposed beliefs about raking.

Rescue crews have spent the past several days searching for the remains of victims from the devastating wildfires which have killed at least 77 people so far.

The Nordic country’s leader recalled telling Trump "we take care of our forests," but couldn't recall any specific mention of raking.

But Finns were less diplomatic online, with many of them creating memes about Trump’s comments.Some joked that Trump should “Rake America Great Again,” others called his comments “Rake News” while others simply said: “We don't rake our forests here in Finland.”

Trump’s critics might have reason to speak up: over 70 per cent of Finland is covered in forests with the country being home to some of the world’s largest paper and pulp companies.

But for advice on raking, a tongue-in-cheek column in the New York Times earlier this month, might be helpful to anyone thinking about raking, including apparently Donald Trump.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has metaphorically put his foot in his mouth when it came to the California wildfires. His initial tweet seemed to blame local officials and even threatened to take away federal funding.

When @realDonaldTrump thinks Finns rake forest - Sorry. That's #RakeNews. According to a Yale Uni study, there are an estimated 22 billion trees in #Finland or 4500 trees per person. Nobody rakes them. https://t.co/Vf0iS6eTx4 — VeryFinnishProblems (@SoVeryFinnish) November 18, 2018