Trump's tax returns will 'never' be seen by Democrats: chief of staff
President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he arrives on Air Force One, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., en route to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 9:50AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The White House chief of staff says Democrats will "never" see President Donald Trump's tax returns.
Mick Mulvaney says Democrats just want "attention" and are engaging in a "political stunt" after the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal, asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump's personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses.
Mulvaney, in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" says, "That is not going to happen and they know it."
Last week, Massachusetts Democrat Neal, one of only three congressional officials authorized to request tax returns, set an April 10 deadline for the IRS to turn over Trump's returns.
Trump broke with precedent when he chose not to release any tax returns as a presidential candidate.
